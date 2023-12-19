Yandex metrika counter

Quake strikes Azerbaijan's Oghuz

  • Incident
  • Share
Quake strikes Azerbaijan's Oghuz

An earthquake occurred in the Oghuz district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Center for Seismological Service at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

Today at 20:24 (GMT+4) an earthquake of magnitude 3 occurred in the Oghuz district.

The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 25 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt by some residents.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      