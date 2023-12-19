Quake strikes Azerbaijan's Oghuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake occurred in the Oghuz district of Azerbaijan, the Republican Center for Seismological Service at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

Today at 20:24 (GMT+4) an earthquake of magnitude 3 occurred in the Oghuz district.

The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 25 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt by some residents.

News.Az