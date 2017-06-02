Quarrel ends with death of wife in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A quarrel between husband and wife ended with the latter's death in Yerevan on Friday.

The report was confirmed by the press service of the Armenian police, according to news.am.

According to Pastinfo agency, the reason for the quarrel was that the man returned home drunk. His wife called the police. Hearing that she is calling police, the husband tried to take the phone away. The woman fell on the ground, while the drunk husband went to bed.

The police are clarifying whether the man, reportedly a professor, has to do with the death of his wife.

