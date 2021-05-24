Queen Elizabeth II congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"On the special occasion of your National Day, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan. After what has been a difficult year, I hope we may look forward to overcoming global health challenges and to better times in the future," the letter said.

News.Az