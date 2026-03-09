Azerbaijan, UK discuss Middle East escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call on Monday with UK Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty to discuss rising tensions in the Middle East.

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the discussion focused on recent military escalations, including the March 5 drone attack by Iran against Azerbaijan. The British side expressed “serious concern,” emphasizing that threats to civilian infrastructure and public safety are unacceptable, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that such actions exacerbate regional instability and confirmed that Azerbaijan is taking all necessary measures to ensure its security.

The two officials also exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

News.Az