Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19

Rafael Nadal announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, News.Az reporrs citing Anadolu Agency.

Spanish tennis legend tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus after his return from the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

35-year-old added that he tested negative in his previous two tests in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi before the last one which resulted positive on Saturday.

He stated that he was at home and having some unpleasant moments, hoping to improve soon.

Nadal thanked his supporters and said he would announce the possible changes in his calendar.

Rafael Nadal won 13 French Open titles, four at the US Open, two at Wimbledon, an Australian Open as well as a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics through his stellar career.





