Rally dedicated to Khojaly genocide held in Chisinau

On February 25, representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora held a rally in Chisinau, Moldova under the slogan “Justice of Khojaly” in connection with the 28th

Azerbaijanis from different parts of Moldova took part in the rally.

Participants in the rally with posters reflecting the Khojaly tragedy and the flags of Azerbaijan walked from the main street of Stefan Chel Mare to the Armenian Embassy in Moldova. During the march, information brochures on the Khojaly tragedy were distributed to the locals. After the protesters held a peaceful rally in front of the UN offices and the OSCE mission in Moldova, the demands for recognition of the Khojaly genocide were read.

The event was widely covered in local media.

On February 26, a large conference dedicated to Khojaly will be held at the Museum of History of Moldova by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova and the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Moldova with the participation of government officials, public figures, historians and politicians.

News.Az

