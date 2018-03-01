Rally in honor of March 1 victims held in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rally dedicated to the 10th anniversary of March 1 tragic events was held in Yerevan, news.am reports.

The participants marched in Yerevan downtown from the Liberty Square to the Myasnikyan’s statue, where 10 people were killed in demonstration on March 1, 2008.

Armenian National Congress leaders Aram Manukyan and Levon Zurabyan headed the march. However, Armenia’s First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan did not take part in the events.

Yelk bloc deputies also participated in the rally.

Eight demonstrators and two servicemen of the internal troops died and at least 200 people were injured in Yerevan on March 1 during the government-opposition resistance following the presidential elections in 2008. Nobody has so far been held accountable for the death of ten people.

News.Az

