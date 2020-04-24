Ramin Bayramli: There are no problems with medicines and medical devices in the country

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Medical supply is one of the most important issues. We have no problems with medicines, medical devices and equipment in our country."

The due statement came from Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of Board of Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) while speaking at the press conference of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, the production of protective masks to combat the virus has begun in the country. "The plant was launched with the participation of the President and the First Vice President and the shortage of masks was eliminated. The social protection of our doctors is covered by the attention and care of the country's leadership. Today, the Task Force has made certain decisions. The population's compliance with the rules has made a significant contribution. Rapid measures have been taken to prevent the virus, state borders have been closed and social isolation measures continue."

News.Az

News.Az