Rammstein frontman to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku Book Center will host a meeting with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann on December 15.

The frontman of the German rock band Rammstein will hold an autograph session in honor of the release of his book 'On Quiet Nights: Poetry', Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Fans of the musician will receive a unique opportunity to get signed a copy of the collection of his poems. This book has already become an absolute bestseller. The author of the illustrations is Till Lindemann’s friend, the artist Matthias Mattis.

Those who want to take part in the autograph session should buy the book. The event starts at 18:00.

Till Lindemann visited Baku last summer, he was the special guest of Zhara Summer Music Festival.

News.Az

News.Az