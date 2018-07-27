Rations of Armenian soldiers are sold in stores - PHOTOS

Canned goods marked "Soldier ration" are sold in Armenian markets.

According to Oxu.Az, the Armenian media was told about this in the civil service of the country's food safety.

The presence of soldier rations in the free sale was revealed by the results of state inspections.

The new label with the inscription "Beef stew" and indicating ingredients was pasted over the label with the inscription "Soldier ration: not for sale".

The manufacturer of canned food H.A.N.S.-FOOD LLC in his explanatory notes that soldier rations were on free sale due to a misunderstanding: the company's employees allegedly mistook orders.

