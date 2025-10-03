Ravindra Jadeja becomes third Indian centurion in opening Test vs West Indies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ravindra Jadeja reached his sixth Test century on Day 2 of the opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, becoming the third Indian to score a hundred in the match.

He brought up the milestone in 168 deliveries, celebrating with his trademark sword gesture, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

At the other end was Washington Sundar—coincidentally the same batting partner with whom Jadeja last reached a Test century.

That was in an effort to save the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. This time, though, it was hammered home India’s dominance over the West Indies. India’s total reached 437/5 at the time that Jadeja took the single to reach the milestone, their lead having swollen to 274. Stumps were called shortly after with India’s score 448/5, leading by 286 runs.

Jadeja had earlier put up a partnership of 206 runs off 331 balls with Dhruv Jurel, who himself scored his maiden Test century. Jurel was dismissed on 125 off 210 balls after which Sundar and Jadeja’s stand stayed unbeaten on 23 off 30 balls at Stumps. Before that, it was KL Rahul who was the first Indian on the day to score a ton, which was his first at hime after 3,211 days.

News.Az