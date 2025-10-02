Siraj shines as West Indies collapse to 90-5 in first India Test

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets to spearhead India’s attack, leaving West Indies struggling at 90-5 at lunch on day one of the first Test on Thursday.

A depleted West Indies won the toss at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad but the Indian pace bowlers struck regular blows at the start of the two-match series, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Skipper Roston Chase was batting on 22 when left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled Shai Hope for 26 to end a 48-run fifth-wicket stand. The umpires then called lunch.

Siraj drew first blood when he got Tagenarine Chanderpaul caught behind down the leg side for a duck with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel taking a good catch.

Jasprit Bumrah had opener John Campbell caught behind for eight.

The decision was denied by the umpire but replays suggested the ball grazed the bat and India reviewed in their favour.

Siraj kept up the attack as he bowled Brandon King for 13 when the batsman attempted to leave an incoming delivery from the in-form bowler.

Siraj got one more wicket to return figures of 3-19 from his first spell of seven overs, and West Indies slipped to 42-4.

The 31-year-old Siraj was India's leading bowler with 23 wickets in the recent five-Test tour of England, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

West Indies were swept 3-0 at home by Australia this year and were bowled out for 27 in the third match, the second-lowest score in Test history.

They have been forced into late changes after injuries to pace bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, and are a pale shadow of the team that once dominated cricket.

India are strongly tipped to sweep the series.

