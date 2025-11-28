Ray J arrested after alleged livestream dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Singer and actor Ray J was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday morning after police received a report of an alleged domestic dispute that was reportedly livestreamed on Instagram. The 44-year-old artist, whose real name is Willie Norwood, was taken into custody at LAPD’s Van Nuys Station with bail set at $50,000.

Police said a 911 caller reported a possible custody dispute and claimed Ray J might have been armed. Celebrity outlets reported that during the livestream he spoke about having “the worst Thanksgiving” and allegedly grabbed a handgun while arguing with his wife, Princess Love Norwood, over custody of their children, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Ray J and Princess Love married in 2016 and have filed for divorce multiple times, with the latest petition submitted in February 2024. The couple shares two children, Melody, 7, and Epik, 5. Known for hits such as “One Wish” and “Sexy Can I,” Ray J also appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

