Newcastle fans assaulted by police in Marseille

Newcastle United reported that French police used pepper spray, batons, and shields against several of their supporters while escorting them from Marseille’s stadium after a 2-1 Champions League loss. The Premier League club called the force “unnecessary and disproportionate” and plans to raise concerns with UEFA, the host club, and local authorities.

Newcastle said crowd movement plans were in place, but police intervened aggressively once the first group of fans exited. Supporters described distress and crushing in the upper concourse of the away section. Marseille police said only a limited use of tear gas occurred during a crowd surge, affecting about 20 fans, and claimed the operation was otherwise smooth, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The club is working with the UK Football Policing Unit to collect evidence and ensure an investigation into the incident, seeking to prevent such occurrences in the future. Newcastle will next face Bayer Leverkusen on December 10.

