Real face of Armenians: ‘No’ to Azerbaijanis’ return to Yerevan, ‘yes’ to occupation of Agridag!

"Irevan is a historical Azerbaijani land, where Azerbaijanis must return."

According to 1news.az, President Ilham Aliyev stated this quite rightly, speaking at the VI congress of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) on Thursday, February 8.

The Armenian side, either not understanding the essence, or remaining true to its long tradition, began to replicate it both in their own and Russian media distorting its essence.

President Ilham Aliyev also stressed in his speech that Irevan is a historical Azerbaijani land, which it is impossible to refute because it is true.

In order not to be unfounded, let us provide a historical data confirming this fact.

In the territory of the Irevan Khanate, before its creation, there was the Chuhursaad beylerbeyi, which is one of the four beylerleyis of the Safavi dynasty. In 1504 on the instructions of Shah Ismayil the Safavi commander Revangulu Khan began to erect a fortress here.

In seven years on the rocky bank of the Zanga River (renamed by Armenians into Hrazdan) the fortress was built, which was called Revan Galasi ("Revan Fortress") in honor of Revangulu khan.

And then the question arises: "Why the name of the fortress was pronounced as Irevan, and not Revan?" This is a very simple explanation, incidentally, smashing to the nines the statement of Armenians that the Muslim population of this region, like the Safavis themselves, was anyone, but not the Turks. The fact is that in Turkic languages, including Azerbaijani, words cannot begin with letters such as "l" or "p". Almost all the words starting with these consonants in Turkic languages are borrowed from other languages. Therefore, the local population pronounced Revan as Irevan. For example, names such as Rasim, Ramin, etc., which Azerbaijanis who do not know other languages except their native language, are pronounced as "Iramin, Irasim", etc.

At that time, the fortress, which grew into the city, was famous for its large number of mosques and minarets - only in the fortress there were 8 mosques, about 800 houses, where the Azerbaijani Turks lived.

During the expansion of the Russian Empire into the Caucasus, Front and Minor Asia, contrary to the plans of the Russians, who were sure that they would conquer these territories within 2-3 years, the city of Irevan successfully resisted the Russian troops for 23 years.

And only in 1827 the fifth attempt of the Russian military to win this fortress was successful.

Despite the fact that over the years the fortress was partially destroyed, a number of buildings inside the Irevan fortress were preserved until the 1920s, when, with the establishment of Soviet power in Armenia, local authorities began to completely demolish the fortress, the palace of the sardar, mosques, baths and any structures reminiscent of the Muslim and Turkic past of Irevan.

After the traces of the Turkic and Muslim heritage were completely destroyed in Irevan, which in 2011 would have turned 500 years old, in 1936 it was renamed into Yerevan.

However, the picturesque paintings and photographs, which depict the Muslim heritage of Irevan have been preserved to this day.

Also, it should not be forgotten that throughout the 20th century, ethnic cleansings, deportations and killings were periodically carried out against the Azerbaijani population in Armenia, as a result of which there were no Azeris left in Armenia today.

The xenophobic policy of official Yerevan is also confirmed by the fact that Armenia, located in one of the most multinational regions of the world, is the only mono-national country here.

It should be noted that at the beginning of the 20th century, despite the numerous resettlement of Armenians from Iran and the Ottoman Empire during the second half of the 19th century, Azerbaijanis still constituted a majority in the city of Irevan.

The ethnic cleansing and massacre of the unarmed Azerbaijani population, committed by Armenians throughout Armenia, especially in Zangezur, led to a significant reduction in the number of Azerbaijanis and their mass outflow to neighboring regions of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey.

After the establishment of Soviet power, Armenia repeatedly submitted to the leadership of the USSR a plan for the separation of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan and further annexation of this Azerbaijani region to Armenia.

At the same time, the issue of repatriation of Armenians from foreign countries to Armenia was raised.

Until the end of the Second World War, these issues were not seriously considered.

But in 1947, Stalin, planning an attack on Turkey in order to seize the Bosphorus and Dardanell straits that had special significance, signed a decree on the deportation of about 100,000 Azerbaijanis from Armenia to Azerbaijan.



As a result, from 1948 to 1954, more than 100,000 Azerbaijanis were forcibly deported from their native lands, and over 90,000 Armenians came from abroad to their place, which had a serious impact on the demographic picture of Armenia.

Since the mid-1980s, the next stage of Armenians' claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan began.

Taking advantage of the tacit support of the leadership of the USSR, in 1987 Armenia began the deportation of the Azerbaijani population from Armenia.

And by the beginning of 1990 there were no Azerbaijanis left in Armenia.

This is the historical part of this issue.

Concerning the political aspect, it should be noted that every person who is good at logic can easily understand that after a just solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, based on the norms and principles of international law, as well as the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, Azerbaijanis will have the right to return to their homeland - to Irevan, Zangezur and other territories of Armenia.

Naturally, from this conclusion it can be understood that like Azerbaijanis will be able to return to Irevan, Armenians will also be able to return to Baku, Ganja, Nagorno-Karabakh and other regions of Azerbaijan.

All this will happen after a peaceful and just settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which is supported by the Azerbaijani government.

Against this background, one can only guess what caused such a vehement indignation of the Armenian side in this statement.

And this despite the fact that the incumbent President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who participated in the crime against humanity in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly, himself stated that the goal of the Armenian leadership is not only the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, but also the preparation of the growing generation of Armenians for new aggressions and invasions.

In order not to look unfounded, let us quote the words of the Armenian president, which he said in July 2011 at a meeting with the participants of the 5th Pan-Armenian Olympiad and with the students-scholars of the "Luys" Foundation (the transcript of the meeting can be found on the official website of the Armenian president).

One of the participants of the event asked Serzh Sargsyan the following question:

"I am Grigor Hambardzumyan, a pupil of Shahumyan secondary school in Ararat region. Dear President, Armenia is considered one of the most ancient states of the world, and one our country was also one of the most powerful states of the world - during Tigran the Great. However, we cannot say the same about the current state of Armenia. I'm just wondering whether our future will resemble the Batumi Treaty, during which, according to one German diplomat, we were left with a place to swim in Sevan, but no room to dry out, or the future that will give us back the Western Armenia, together with Ararat ".

The response of the Armenian President was as follows:

"It all depends on you and your generation. My generation, I think, fulfilled its duty, when in the early 90s it was necessary to protect one part of our homeland - Karabakh - from the enemies. We were able to do this. And I'm not saying this in order to reproach anyone. I want to say that each generation has its own duty, and it must be able to fulfill this duty, and to fulfill it well ... "

And now let's compare the message of President Ilham Aliyev: "Irevan is the historical Azerbaijani land where Azerbaijanis must return" and the message of president Serzh Sargsyan: "My generation has returned Karabakh, Ararat's return is the duty of your generation".

When the President of Azerbaijan claims that the Azerbaijanis should return to Irevan, Serzh Sargsyan demands from the Armenian youth to return Ararat.

This is a call for future generations of Armenia by the leader of the country, which for all these years imitates the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This is one of the many obvious manifestations of the aggressor essence of Armenians. Armenia's position is this and it will never change, and most importantly, it is impossible to reach a peaceful solution with this country. The state that propagates fascism, occupation policy, the use of force in solving problems, understands only the language of force.

In conclusion, it should be recommended to the Armenian side ‘not to look for a black cat in a dark room, especially if it not there’ and not to throw stones if they live in glass houses.

News.Az

