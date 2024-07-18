Real Madrid reclaim top spot with $1.8B brand value

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real Madrid has regained its position as the world's most valuable football club this year, with a brand value of $1.8 billion, News.Az reports citing recent data from Brand Finance.

The Spanish club, after being surpassed by Manchester City last year, now leads the global rankings.Real Madrid achieved a notable brand strength score of 96.3 out of 100, surpassing major global brands such as Google, Coca-Cola, Ferrari, and Rolex.In addition to its financial standing, Real Madrid maintains the highest social media following among football clubs, highlighting its robust brand influence across digital platforms.Manchester City closely follows in second place with a brand value of $1.7 billion, while English Premier League rivals Chelsea secured the 10th spot with a brand value of $897 million.Separately, the combined brand value of the top four Turkish football clubs in 2024 was reported at $44 million.

News.Az