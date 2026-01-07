Realme becomes Oppo subbrand to cut costs and unify resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese smartphone maker Realme announced it will be integrated into Oppo as a subbrand. The move is aimed at pooling resources and reducing costs for both companies, which share the same parent firm, BBK Electronics.

Realme, known for its smartphones in India, Southeast Asia, and Europe, will continue under Oppo’s umbrella while benefiting from shared technology, marketing, and supply chain efficiencies. BBK Electronics also owns Oppo and Vivo, making this consolidation part of a broader strategy to strengthen its global smartphone presence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This integration reflects the growing trend among smartphone makers to streamline operations and cut costs while remaining competitive in increasingly saturated markets.

News.Az