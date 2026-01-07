Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Dates, tickets, guide for fans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tomorrowland, one of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals, is coming to Thailand for the first time in Asia. Fans from India and across the continent can now experience the legendary festival without traveling to Europe. The event will take place in Pattaya from December 11 to 13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley in Khao Mai Kaew, Chonburi Province.

Launched in Belgium in 2005, Tomorrowland quickly became a global EDM phenomenon. It’s more than music—giant fantasy-themed stages, immersive visuals, and a unique festival atmosphere draw crowds from all over the world. Attendees don’t just listen to music; they experience a theatrical, unforgettable event, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 will run from December 11–13. December’s dry season and pleasant temperatures make it ideal for visitors, coinciding with Thailand’s peak travel season, making planning easier for fans from India and Asia.

Pre-registration opens on January 8, 2026, via a Tomorrowland account. Festival packages, including accommodation and shuttle access, will go on sale from February 28, 2026, with worldwide ticket sales starting March 7, 2026. Tickets usually sell out fast, so fans need to act quickly.

While official prices aren’t released yet, the Full Madness pass, granting access to all three days, is expected to cost around $400 USD (≈12,500 THB). Premium options may include perks like faster entry and dedicated viewing areas. Single-day passes may also be available.

For Indian visitors, the total cost includes flights, tickets, hotels, local transport, and food. A reasonable budget ranges from ₹90,000 to ₹2.5 lakh depending on booking timing and choice of experience.

With Thailand hosting its first-ever Tomorrowland, fans across Asia now have a chance to join one of the world’s most iconic music festivals without traveling to Europe.

News.Az