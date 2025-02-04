Rebels declare humanitarian ceasefire in DR Congo

A conflict that has raged for decades reached a flashpoint this week when rebels backed by Rwanda marched on a key Congolese city in a bid to occupy territory and exploit minerals. Photo: Guerchom Ndebo/New York Times

The alliance of rebel groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have declared a humanitarian ceasefire starting on Tuesday.

In a statement, the group - which includes the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels - cited "humanitarian reasons" for the ceasefire, after it has been capturing territory in eastern parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The UN said at least 900 people have been killed and 2,880 injured in recent fighting in and around Goma, DR Congo's largest eastern city, after it was seized by rebels.

The G7 nations and the EU have condemned the offensive as a flagrant violation of DR Congo's sovereignty.

The alliance of rebel groups - known as the Congo River Alliance - has accused the Congolese military of killing people using aircrafts to bomb areas it holds.

It added it does not intend to seize any further territory, despite saying otherwise last week, and it will hold its positions.

In a statement, the alliance said: "We reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions."

Regional fighting has seen hundreds of thousands of people displaced over the last three years. Since the start of 2025, more than 400,000 people have been forced from their homes, according to the UN's refugee agency.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame - who is also commander-in-chief of the Rwanda Defence Force - said he did not know if his country's troops were in the DR Congo.

"There are many things I don't know. But if you want to ask me, is there a problem in Congo that concerns Rwanda? And that Rwanda would do anything to protect itself? I'd say 100%," he told CNN on Monday.

Meanwhile, human rights groups have been calling for more pressure on Rwanda to back down.

The DR Congo's communications minister called for the international community to impose sanctions on Rwanda.

"A strong decision (must be taken) not only to condemn, but to stop what Rwanda is doing, because it is not acceptable if you want to preserve peace in Africa and in our region," Patrick Muyaya told Reuters.

"Sanctions are the minimum," he added.

The Congolese and Rwandan presidents are due to attend a regional peace summit in Tanzania on Friday.

With 30 years of conflict behind them, it is expected that any negotiations if they do not break down - as they have several times in the last year - could go on for months.

