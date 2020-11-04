Recruitment of terrorists by Armenians via "VoMa" shows Armenia's loss - Russian expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

In my opinion, the fact that Armenians call on all terrorists around the world, first of all those of Armenian origin, to come and participate in the battles in Karabakh shows that Armenia is completely losing to Azerbaijan, Russian international security expert Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

He was commenting on the statement of official Baku that the Armenian terrorist organization "VoMa" has recruited more than 300 mercenaries to take part in the battles in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Well, they will come there, but what is next? Azerbaijan will destroy them as well. Thus, it will help the world get rid of a bigger share of people with the ideology of extremism, people committed to the ideology of Armenian Nazism, the Nazi ideology of Armenians, destruction of peaceful Muslims," he said.

According to him, the accusations of Armenians that Azerbaijan allegedly uses terrorists are absolutely groundless. A well-trained Azerbaijani Army perfectly fulfills its tasks.

