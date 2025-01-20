Red Wings flight rerouted due to drone attack threat near Russia’s Kazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Red Wings Airlines flight, RWZ1512, traveling from Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Kazan (Russia), was forced to divert to Samara after being unable to land at its destination due to a threat from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

As of 10:25 (GMT+5), the aircraft was rerouted to Samara, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media. Several explosions were reported in Kazan, with UAVs attempting to target a facility in the area.Tatarstan authorities later confirmed that the UAV attack had been successfully repelled, with no injuries or damage reported.

