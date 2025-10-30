Reddit shares jump following strong quarterly results

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reddit reported third-quarter earnings on Thursday that exceeded analyst expectations on both revenue and profit, while also issuing a strong outlook for the current quarter.

Shares of the social media company rose more than 5% in after-hours trading following the announcement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For the quarter, Reddit posted earnings of 80 cents per share, beating the expected 51 cents. Revenue reached $585 million, ahead of the $546 million forecast by LSEG. The company’s sales surged 68% year-over-year, while net income climbed to $163 million, up 23% from $133 million during the same period last year.

Looking ahead, Reddit said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to range between $655 million and $665 million, above Wall Street’s consensus of $638 million.

The company also projected adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter between $275 million and $285 million, surpassing StreetAccount’s estimate of $259 million.

Reddit reported that its global average revenue per user was $5.04 for the third quarter, topping analyst expectations of $4.82.

In the U.S., revenue totaled $480 million, exceeding StreetAccount’s estimate of $445 million, while international revenue reached $105 million, slightly above the projected $104 million.

