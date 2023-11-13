Reintegration of Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur into Azerbaijan’s economy will remain priority in coming years: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The reintegration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur into Azerbaijan’s economy will remain one of the main priorities of national activity in the coming years, the country’s minister of finance said on Monday.

Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov made the remarks during the discussion of the 2024 state budget package at a parliamentary session, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the budget document for 2024, as well as the framework of budget expenditures for the next three years, provide, first of all, for the creation of significant financial guarantees to speed up construction in the liberated territories and the speedy completion of the return of people to their native lands.

“Along with this, the main priorities for the next year are also the protection of the fair position and interests of our state in the context of the new realities created by Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus region based on international law and justice, the further strengthening of the country’s defense capability, national security in terms of ensuring territorial integrity and inviolability of our borders, maintaining costs at a high level,” he added.

