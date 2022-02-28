Relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S. have seen development based on mutual respect and cooperation: Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Over 30 years, relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S. have seen development based on mutual respect and cooperation," Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.



Mammadov noted that relations between the two countries entered a new phase after Azerbaijan regained its independence, in particular after national leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power in 1993, and economic ties between the U.S. and Azerbaijan deepened following the historic "Contract of the Century" signed in 1994.



Speaking about the development of bilateral relations in many directions, Mammadov paid special attention to the possible role of the U.S. in the implementation of major projects in the liberated territories at the post-conflict stage and said that Azerbaijan supports the active participation of U.S. companies in reconstruction efforts.

News.Az





News.Az