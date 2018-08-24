Relations with Turkey becoming more meaningful – Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the relations between Russia and Turkey are becoming more profound, meaningful, and the deep cooperation is being carried out in a solution of the Syrian crisis, RIA Novosti reported.

"Our relations with Turkey are becoming deeper and more meaningful. I say nothing of our regular contacts and meetings with Mr. President Erdogan (President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan). I am rather goring to say about deeper partnership in the sphere of economic cooperation, in solution of a number of issues related to regional problems, and in settlement of such pressing issues as the Syrian crisis," Putin said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Minister of National Defense of the Turkish Republic Hulusi Akar.

Welcoming the guests, the Russian leader noted that they had already held consultations with their counterparts in Moscow, where they discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Putin expressed a desire to hear their appraisals on the steps taken for deepening the bilateral relations.

"I am very glad to see you and listen to your judgments of where we are now and what is to be done in the near future and in the medium term for the purpose of deepening our relations," Putin said.

