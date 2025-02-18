Religious communities in Azerbaijan send letter to Trump

The letter reads: “On behalf of the religious communities of Azerbaijan, it is our great honor and privilege to extend our sincere congratulations on the successful commencement of your tenure as the 47th President of the United States of America. We express our best wishes for your leadership and for the continued prosperity and well-being of the American people, who have entrusted you with this esteemed responsibility.

As religious leaders of Azerbaijan - a country where people of different faiths have historically thrived in peace and harmony, we also take this opportunity to convey our deep appreciation for your unwavering commitment to upholding traditional values and safeguarding religious freedom within the United States. Your resolute dedication to faith, family, and moral principles serves as a beacon of hope to millions worldwide, fostering a renewed emphasis on spiritual identity and moral integrity.

Our homeland, Azerbaijan, is one of the rare places in the world where religious and cultural diversity is regarded as a moral treasure. We are proud that, at a time when ethnic, religious, and racial discrimination – such as Islamophobia, anti-Christianity, and anti-Semitism – is on the rise in many parts of the world, Azerbaijan stands as a role-model, where Muslims, Christians, Jews, and followers of other religions have always lived in harmony and prosperity.

In Azerbaijan, mosques, churches, and synagogues, along with cultural centers, function side by side. Our state ensures equal conditions for all religious communities, supports their religious institutions with care and protection, provides regular financial and moral assistance, and guarantees their active participation in the country’s public life.

By upholding its rich heritage of diversity, supporting religious freedoms, and actively engaging in global interfaith dialogue, Azerbaijan makes a tangible contribution to global peace and leads by example.

A particularly remarkable example of this religious harmony is Azerbaijan’s Jewish community, which has thrived for centuries in an environment free of persecution and discrimination. The historic Red Village (Qırmızı Qəsəbə) in the Guba region is home to one of the oldest and largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world. With active synagogues, schools, and cultural centers, it stands as a testament to Azerbaijan’s unwavering commitment to religious freedoms. Furthermore, the Azerbaijani government provides strong support to Christian and Jewish religious institutions, ensuring their active participation in Azerbaijan’s civic and social life.

Your decision to establish the White House Faith Office and to appoint Rev. Paula White-Cain as Senior Advisor reflects a strong commitment to integrating faith into governance and public life. Her leadership in advocating for religious liberty, humanitarian rights, and moral values aligns with the principles that we hold dear in Azerbaijan.

We look forward to engaging with leaders and organizations in the United States to promote mutual understanding and shared values. We hope that your leadership will continue to inspire policies that reinforce faith-based communities and uphold religious liberties across the world.

Once again, we extend our deepest gratitude for your efforts, and may your tenure be marked by continued success in fostering unity, moral strength, and spiritual well-being for all.

With highest respect and blessings,

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims` Board

Aleksiy

Bishop of the Russian Orthodox Church in Baku and Azerbaijan

Bishop Vladimir Fekete

Apostolic Prefect of the Roman Catholic Church in Azerbaijan

Milikh Yevdayev

Head of the Mountain Jewish Community in Azerbaijan

Aleksandr Sharovski

Head of the European Jewish Community in Baku

Robert Mobili

Chairman of the Alban-Udi Christian Religious Community

Zamir Isayev

Head of the Sephardic Jewish Religious Community in Baku.”