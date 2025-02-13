Yandex metrika counter

Religious freedom in Azerbaijan highlighted at US Congress

Religious freedom in Azerbaijan highlighted at US Congress
A roundtable discussion on religious freedom in Azerbaijan was held at the US Congress, according to Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Washington, DC.

“A roundtable discussion on religious freedom in Azerbaijan was held at the US Congress with Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim, Rabbi Zamir Isayev, Spiritual Leader of the Sephardic Jewish Community of Azerbaijan, US Representative Timothy M. Kennedy and Rabbi Hyim Shafner of Kesher Israel,” the embassy said on X, News.Az reports.

The embassy thanked all participants for the insightful discussions.


