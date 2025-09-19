Remains believed to be those of a Washington father accused of killing his three daughters have been discovered

Remains believed to be those of a Washington father accused of killing his three daughters have been discovered

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities had been searching for Travis Decker since he failed to return his three daughters to their mother, and their bodies were discovered on June 2.

Authorities said Thursday that remains believed to belong to the Washington state man accused of killing his three young daughters were discovered this week in a remote wooded area, News.Az reports citing the NBC News.

A DNA analysis will be done, the office said.

Three weeks into the manhunt, authorities issued a lengthy statement casting doubt on whether Decker, a military veteran and National Guardsman whom the local sheriff described as a longtime outdoorsman, remained alive.

Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia Decker.Wenatchee Police Department

Officials said resources had been shifted to focus on finding Decker's remains, presuming the likelihood of his death "increases every day."

On June 10, officials said they believed they had tracked Decker to an area near the remote campsite where his daughters were found dead days earlier, roughly 130 miles east of Seattle.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the person was spotted by helicopter after a hiking party reported seeing someone who appeared unprepared for the trail and the weather and appeared to be avoiding others.

The sheriff's office said the person ran from sight but was later tracked with dogs to a nearby trailhead.

Decker, whom his ex-wife described to authorities as homeless and experiencing mental health issues, had a planned visitation with their daughters a few days before their bodies were found.

When Decker did not return the girls and his ex-wife, Whitney Decker, could not reach him by phone, she filed a complaint that day with Wenatchee police, prompting a search that lasted through the weekend.

Evelyn, 8, Paityn, 9, and Olivia Decker, 5, were found June 2 near a campground where they also discovered Travis Decker’s white pickup truck.

News.Az