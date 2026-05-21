Sri Lanka probes disappearance of 42 national art gallery paintings

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Sri Lankan authorities have launched an investigation into the disappearance of 42 ancient paintings from the National Art Gallery, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Sunil Senevi informed Parliament on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The minister stated that a physical verification survey conducted in 2015 revealed discrepancies in the gallery’s records.

According to the official ledger and stock books, the collection listed 281 paintings, while only 239 artworks were found to be physically present.

He further said that the secretary of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs has appointed an inquiry committee to carry out a preliminary investigation into the matter.

News.Az