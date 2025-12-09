Renault, Ford team up on European EVs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renault Group and Ford announced a landmark strategic partnership on Tuesday aimed at expanding Ford’s electric vehicle (EV) lineup for European customers, boosting competitiveness for both companies in the fast-evolving European automotive market.

A key element of the collaboration is a joint agreement to develop two distinct Ford-branded electric vehicles, the companies said in a joint statement, News.Az reports.

The new models will be built on the Ampere platform, utilizing Renault Group’s EV expertise and competitive assets, and will be manufactured in the North of France, highlighting Ampere’s ElectriCity “state-of-the-art” production capabilities.

Designed by Ford and developed in collaboration with Renault Group, the vehicles will showcase Ford’s signature driving dynamics, authentic brand DNA, and intuitive user experiences. They represent the first phase of Ford’s broader new product offensive in Europe, with the first model expected to reach showrooms in early 2028.

In addition to EV collaboration, Renault and Ford signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore cooperation on European light commercial vehicles (LCVs). The LOI outlines plans to jointly develop and manufacture selected Renault and Ford-branded LCV models.

