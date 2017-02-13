Renault’s jointly made car to hit Iran by early 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of Industrial Development & Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO), aka IRDO Group, Mansour Moazzami has said the group has signed a contract with the French car manufacturer Renault, according to which their jointly-made car will hit the Iranian market by the first quarter of 2018.

Addressing an international conference on the automotive industry in Tehran, Moazzami also said that Peugeot and Iran Khodro’s jointly made car the Peugeot 2008 will reach the market in March, Trend correspondent reported February 12.

Another car to be jointly made by Saipa and Citroen will also be out by September, he said.

Moazzami further noted that Volkswagen is about to sign a contract with an Iranian partner for joint venture. He said Hyundai and Mercedes Benz have signed or are about to sign similar contracts with Iranian partners.

