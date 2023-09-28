Report on Armenia-committed Bashlibel massacre presented (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) on Thursday hosted the presentation of an English-language report on the Bashlibel massacre committed by Armenia, News.Az reports.

The report authored by Vasif Huseynov, head of department at the AIR Center, was prepared by the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union with the support of the Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations.

Khalid Kazimov, Chairman of the Regional Human Rights and Media Center Public Union, said the report contains detailed information about the Bashlibel massacre committed by Armenian armed forces.

In April 1993, the Armenian military committed a massacre in the village of Bashlibel during the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district. During that period, some 62 residents of the village, who failed to leave their homes in time, took refuge from the enemy in mountain caves near the village. They stayed there for 18 days. On April 18, the Armenians discovered the location of the villagers. As a result,18 villagers were killed, and 14 were taken, hostage. At the same time, 30 people who managed to escape, were hiding from the enemy for 113 days in other caves. They left their shelters and were able to get out of the Armenian encirclement on July 17, moving along mountain trails at night time.

Information about the Bashlibel massacre is also reflected in the annual report of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor for 2021 which was created in 1977 to help advance individual liberty and democratic freedoms around the world.

