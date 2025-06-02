Report: US nuclear plan to permit limited uranium enrichment in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. nuclear proposal presented to Iran on Saturday would allow limited low-level uranium enrichment within Iran for an unspecified duration, despite previous public denials by senior U.S. officials, according to a report by the U.S.-based news outlet Axios on Monday.

The proposal would halt Iran’s new centrifuge research and development, restrict domestic enrichment to civilian purposes, and establish a regional consortium to oversee compliance, Axios said, citing sources with direct knowledge of the offer, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This provision contradicts earlier statements by US officials, who have publicly insisted that the Washington would not permit any Iranian uranium enrichment and would require full dismantlement of Tehran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Key proposal elements

The US proposal would ban Iran from building new enrichment sites and require dismantling key uranium processing infrastructure, according to sources quoted by the news outlet.

Proposal includes Iran cutting enrichment to 3% temporarily and shut down underground facilities for an unspecified time frame, with above-ground enrichment capped at reactor fuel levels per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards.

The deal includes strict monitoring, immediate adoption of the IAEA’s additional protocol, which provides the agency the right to use environmental sampling during inspections at both declared and undeclared sites.

Sanctions relief would be conditional, the report said, and would be granted only if Iran shows "real commitment," satisfying both the US and the IAEA.

The offer appears to provide a more feasible path toward agreement, given Iran's consistent refusal to sign any deal banning civilian enrichment activities.

The White House did not deny or confirmed the proposal details when contacted by the news outlet.

The fifth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations was held on May 23 in Rome under Omani mediation.

US President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, is seeking a new deal. He has said that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear bomb.

