Reports on Azerbaijan's intervention in Armenia's territory is nonsense: MoD

"The news spread in Armenian mass media and social media segment about Azerbaijan's intervention in the territory of Armenia is nothing but nonsense," News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry noted that the aggressor and occupant state in the region is Armenia: "The presence of personnel and equipment of the Armenian armed forces in the Karabakh economic zone of Azerbaijan still continues."

MoD reported that in response to Armenia's provocation, the Azerbaijani Army implements local countermeasures and the firing points are neutralized: "Armenia's ongoing policy of military adventurism and revanchism, intensive firing of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Kalbajar, Lachin, Dashkasan and Gadabey directions over the past month, and the large-scale provocations it has caused today are the main reasons for the escalation of the situation. Therefore the responsibility lies with the military and political leadership of Armenia."

News.Az