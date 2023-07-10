Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions visit Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representatives of the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan paid a working visit to Ankara at the invitation of the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye, News.Az reports.

On the first day of the program, a meeting with the management staff and heads of departments was held at the Union building.

The delegation consisted of Senior Adviser to the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts included in the East Zangazur Economic Region Agil Gurbanov, Deputy Executive Director of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region Sabuhi Abdullayev and Executive Director of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service No. 1 Novras Jafarov and other delegates in the East Zangazur Economic Region.

The main purpose of their visit was to study the municipal institute, the structure of municipal bodies and the activities of subordinate institutions regarding the activities of the Institute of Local Self-government in Türkiye, the formation of municipal revenues and the application of other management models.

Welcoming the guests, Secretary General of the Union Khayri Barachli emphasized that fraternal relations with Azerbaijan, developing under the "two states - one nation" motto, are an example for the whole world. He also pointed out the importance of cooperation between the two countries in strengthening the institutional structure of local self-government bodies in the creation and management of sustainable cities, villages and towns.

Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani delegation, Executive Director of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in the East Zangazur Economic Region Novras Jafarov, Deputy Executive Director of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region Sabuhi Abdullayev said about the importance of Türkiye's support in the process of restoring the Karabakh and Zangazur regions.

Chairman of the Municipality of Kahramanmaras Hayrettin Gungor, who made a presentation at the meeting entitled "Local self-government bodies in Türkiye", also informed the delegation about the organizational structure and income of the municipality.

News.Az