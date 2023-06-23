Representatives of Military Prosecutor's Office visited one of the military units - MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Military Prosecutor, Justice Lieutenant General Khanlar Valiyev and other representatives of the Prosecutor's Office visited one of the military units stationed in the liberated territories and held meetings with military personnel, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The delegation got acquainted with the living conditions of military personnel and viewed the administrative rooms.

Then Justice Lieutenant General Kh. Valiyev met with the military personnel and congratulated them on the occasion of the upcoming 26 June - Armed Forces Day, and conveyed his wishes.

The military prosecutor noted that the political course of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev is successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, in the field of army development like in all other fields. As a result of the reforms, the Azerbaijan Army, under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, accomplished its assigned tasks by liberating Azerbaijani lands from occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War.

It was emphasized that the soldiers and officers who today protect the lands liberated at the cost of the blood of Shehids (Martyrs), like the apple of their eye.

In the end, valuable gifts were presented to a group of military personnel distinguished in the service by high discipline.

News.Az