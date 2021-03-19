Reps of Azerbaijani MoD, Military Prosecutor’s Office visit military units in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Joint Action Plan for 2021, on the eve of the Novruz holiday, officers of the Ministry of Defense and Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan visited military units stationed in the liberated territories.

After familiarization with the living conditions of the military personnel, meetings were held with servicemen of various categories serving in military units, and the questions about the rights of servicemen were answered, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

At the end, a group of servicemen was awarded valuable gifts.

News.Az