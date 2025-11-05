Rescuers retrieve bodies of two climbers caught in Nepal avalanche

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescuers in Nepal have recovered the bodies of two foreign climbers who were killed when an avalanche struck their expedition on a Himalayan peak, according to police on Wednesday. The search is still ongoing for five other missing climbers.

The remains of an Italian and a French climber were dug out of deep snow at the base camp of the Yalung Ri Himal mountain, which rises to 5,630 metres (18,470 feet) in Dolakha district, northeast of Kathmandu, Dolakha police official Gyan Kumar Mahato said, News.Az reports citing Reuters

The two have been sent to the Teaching Hospital in the capital Kathmandu for a postmortem, he added.

Three other foreign climbers and two Nepali nationals are also feared dead following the avalanche on Monday.

Eight others injured in the incident were rescued on Tuesday and sent to hospitals in Kathmandu.

Yalung Ri is located in the Rolwaling Valley of northeastern Nepal, where climbers tackle routes that include a mix of rock, ice and snow.

An Australian hiker and two Italian climbers died on other peaks in west Nepal after heavy rains and deep snow last week.

Many trekking routes in Nepal have been hit by unseasonal rains or deep snow due to the impact of cyclone Montha, leading the authorities to issue alerts to trekkers and climbers.

News.Az