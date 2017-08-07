Resolution titled ‘Situation in occupied territories of Azerbaijan’ put on agenda of UNGA session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final version of the agenda has not been approved yet.

The draft resolutions titled "The situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan" and “Protracted conflicts in the GUAM area and their implications for international peace, security and development” are again on the agenda of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

It is reported that although both issues were included on the agenda of the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, they were not submitted for discussion. Therefore, as last year, this year these issues were also included on the agenda of the session.

The 72nd session of the UN General Assembly will be held on September 12-25 at the UN headquarters in New York. Within the framework of the session, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are expected to have a meeting with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

