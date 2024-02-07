“Rey” Monitoring Center discloses exit poll results

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Rey" Monitoring Center has conducted an exit poll across 200 polling stations in 33 constituencies for the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan.

“About 300 employees of the center took part in the exit poll,” Director of the center Rizvan Abbasov said at a press conference held on February 7.

The exit poll results are as follows:

Incumbent President, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev – 92.6 percent;

Nominated by the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 0.46 percent;

Independent candidate Zahid Oruj – 0.37 percent;

Nominated by the Great Establishment Party Fazil Mustafa – 0.58 percent;

Nominated by the Great Azerbaijan Party Elshad Musayev – 0.11 percent;

Nominated by the National Front Party Razi Nurullayev – 1.16 percent;

Independent candidate Fuad Aliyev – 0.84 percent.

