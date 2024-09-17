Rhenus Group named official logistics partner for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

COP29 has announced that Germany-headquartered global logistics provider Rhenus Group is joining the event as the Official Logistics Partner, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices and global climate goals.

Rhenus Group, a global logistics leader, has been appointed the Official Logistics Partner for COP29 in Baku. Rhenus will leverage its global network, local partnerships, and expertise to ensure seamless operations and efficient processes throughout the entire supply chain. This includes intercontinental transport of goods using various modes of transport, customs clearance, warehousing, and venue deliveries. With extensive experience in large-scale event logistics, Rhenus will ensure seamless operations, supported by an onsite team of specialists to meet participants' logistics needs from start to finish.Partners of COP29 will be using this opportunity to engage with global climate policies, highlight their ongoing efforts on sustainability, and support the delivery of climate action in their key business areas. By partnering with COP29 in Baku, these businesses can demonstrate the critical role they play in advancing green policies and supporting the global community in keeping the 1.5C target within reach.COP29 Partners will be joined in the Green Zone by businesses from around the world that have committed to this year’s Green Zone as exhibitors. Such businesses join a diverse mix of organisations that will showcase climate-friendly products and solutions.Collectively they will contribute to making the Green Zone a space where all stakeholders will connect, share and learn to advance climate action. In addition to the leading global organisations that will showcase products and services, a full schedule of focused programmes will take place across the Green Zone, including presentations, networking events, workshops, briefings and music.Other opportunities for businesses taking part include hosting their own events with access to conference booking facilities including theatre-style seating arrangements that maximise visibility and engagement. Together with a range of bilateral and multilateral meeting room formats for collaboration, knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities.Commenting on the announcement of the partnership, Chief Operating Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan Narmin Jarchalova said, “I am pleased to welcome Rhenus Group as the Official Logistics Partner of COP29 in Azerbaijan. Their long-lasting expertise and commitment to sustainability, including electric trucks and warehouse vehicles, will ensure efficient and eco-friendly logistics for the event. We look forward to collaborating with Rhenus to advance climate action and global cooperation.”Announcing their COP29 partnership, Tobias Bartz, CEO of the Rhenus Group said, "We are proud to bring our extensive experience to such an impactful event: COP29 plays a crucial role in becoming a climate-neutral society and thus in shaping the future of generations to come.”Further opportunities to take part in and partner with the Green Zone at COP29 in Azerbaijan are still available, with additional information on the Green Zone is available here: COP29 Green Zone | 11 - 22 November 2024.

News.Az