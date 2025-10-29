Rio de Janeiro raises death toll from police raid to 132

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rio de Janeiro’s state public defender’s office has reported that 132 people were killed in Tuesday’s violent police raids targeting the city’s drug traffickers, a toll more than double the current official count.

“The most recent update is 132 dead,” the public body, which provides legal assistance to the poor, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Mourners gathered in the streets of Rio de Janeiro near where the operation took place as bodies were laid on the road. Rio state’s Governor Claudio Castro put the death toll at around 60 on Wednesday, but warned that the real figure was likely higher as more bodies were being taken to a morgue, where the dead were being counted.

