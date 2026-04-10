Rio Olympic Park velodrome fire brought under control, no one injured

A fire at the velodrome in Rio ‌de Janeiro's Olympic Park was brought under control early on Wednesday, with no risk of it spreading to other parts of the complex and ​no injuries reported, fire officials said.

The velodrome was built for the 2016 Rio Olympics and is administered by the city government. It houses the Olympic Museum, which features exhibits ​and historical artifacts from the Games, including the Olympic torch ​and medals.

Firefighters were battling the blaze both inside and outside the building and ‌working ⁠to protect artifacts at the Olympic Museum that were at risk, Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras said in an interview with CNN Brasil.