Ripple enters corporate treasury with $1B GTreasury acquisition

Ripple, a leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for enterprises, has announced its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, the global leader in treasury management systems.

This deal marks significant expansion for Ripple, immediately opening up the multi-trillion dollar corporate treasury market and access to many of the largest and most successful corporate customers, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

GTreasury brings over four decades of experience supporting treasury operations for the world’s most recognized brands.

“For too long, money has been stuck in slow, outdated payments systems and infrastructure, causing unnecessary delays, high costs, and roadblocks to entering new markets – problems that blockchain technologies are ideally suited to solve,” said Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO. “Ripple’s and GTreasury’s capabilities together bring the best of both worlds, so treasury and finance teams can finally put their trapped capital to work, process payments instantly, and open up new growth opportunities.”

As the financial world’s shift towards digital assets accelerates, Fortune 500 CFOs and treasurers need to be equipped to manage stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and other assets at scale. Ripple’s acquisition of GTreasury brings digital asset infrastructure and decades of treasury expertise to help customers move, manage, and optimize liquidity in real-time. Ripple and GTreasury will focus on enabling customers to:

“This acquisition is a watershed moment for treasury management. We have focused on providing the most compliant and feature-rich solutions to corporations around the globe. Now, by joining Ripple, we are accelerating our vision from managing capital to activating it,” says Renaat Ver Eecke, GTreasury CEO. “The combination of our cash forecasting, risk management, and compliance foundation with Ripple’s speed, global network, and digital asset solutions creates an opportunity for treasurers to manage liquidity, payments, and risk in the new digital economy.”

GTreasury’s platform is recognized for its industry leading risk management and FX solutions, alongside compliance and audit frameworks that meet the highest regulatory standards.

This is Ripple’s third major acquisition in 2025 alone, following the purchases of prime broker Hidden Road and stablecoin platform Rail, underscoring the company’s strong balance sheet and leadership position in the market. The deal is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals.

