Ripple, Litecoin, Avalanche or Layer Brett: Which of these is tipped to 50x before January

Ripple, Litecoin, Avalanche or Layer Brett: Which of these is tipped to 50x before January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ripple price is back in focus as the final quarter of 2025 kicks off with strong market momentum. Investors are comparing blue-chip tokens like Ripple, Litecoin, and Avalanche to rising presale projects like Layer Brett to find the next big gainer before January.

Ripple (XRP): Strong fundamentals, but 50x may be out of reach

Ripple is currently trading around $3.00, showing renewed strength after recent legal clarity and a wave of new cross-border payment deals. The project continues to lead in real-world utility, especially in banking and fintech, thanks to XRP’s fast, low-fee settlement features.

However, with a large circulating supply and high market cap, analysts say 50x returns are unlikely. XRP may still break its previous all-time high, but it’s viewed more as a steady gainer than a speculative moonshot.

Litecoin (LTC): Reliable legacy asset, but innovation lags behind

Litecoin has long been considered a dependable cryptocurrency, often referred to as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold. Priced around $113, it still benefits from faster transaction speeds and lower fees compared to Bitcoin. Its wide exchange support and consistent uptime have kept it relevant over the years, especially for peer-to-peer transfers.

However, Litecoin hasn’t seen the same level of innovation as newer blockchains. With no native smart contract functionality and limited DeFi or NFT adoption, many investors are shifting attention toward platforms with more diverse ecosystems. While LTC may still move up with the broader market, analysts don’t expect it to deliver exponential returns — especially compared to low-cap tokens with active development and community growth.

Avalanche (AVAX): Strong ecosystem, but needs more retail momentum

Avalanche is trading around $29, and it remains one of the most promising smart contract platforms outside Ethereum. With its subnet technology, AVAX allows institutions and developers to create custom blockchains, a unique edge in the crowded Layer 1 space.

Over the past year, Avalanche has secured several enterprise partnerships and maintained a loyal developer community. However, retail excitement hasn’t fully returned to AVAX, limiting its breakout potential for now. It’s unlikely to 50x in this cycle, but it could still double or triple if broader adoption resumes.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The only contender with 50x hype behind it

While Ripple, Litecoin, and Avalanche offer proven infrastructure, Layer Brett is the only project in this group that analysts believe could truly 50x before January.

Priced at a fixed $0.0058 in its presale, LBRETT is built on Ethereum Layer 2, combining meme coin energy with real blockchain utility. It’s already raised over $3.7 million, and its live staking system is paying 720%+ APY to early participants via MetaMask or Trust Wallet — all with no KYC required.

The team plans include gamified staking, NFT integrations, and multichain compatibility. With a fixed 10 billion token supply and a $1 million community giveaway in progress, LBRETT is gaining serious traction across X and Telegram.

Compared to older tokens with larger caps, LBRETT’s upside remains open-ended, especially for traders betting on high-risk, high-reward assets before the next wave of exchange listings.

Final thought: Layer Brett may be the only one with 50x potential

Ripple, Litecoin, and Avalanche each bring something valuable to the table. But due to their maturity and high valuations, they’re better suited for slow and steady growth.

For those looking to multiply their portfolio rapidly before 2026, Layer Brett stands out. With its active presale, real utility, and community hype building fast, LBRETT is emerging as one of the most promising moonshot meme coins of the current cycle.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az