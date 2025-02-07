+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP has been the talk of the town for years due to the SEC lawsuit that still hasn’t reached a conclusion. Now that Mark Uyeda has replaced Gary Gensler, and that the top litigator, Jorge Tenreiro, has been transferred to the IT department, the expectations regarding the resolution are hopeful.

This may be the reason why many investors believe that XRP could be headed to $10 this year or at least by the end of 2030. We will analyze this price prediction deeper in this article, but we will also include Solaxy ($SOLX), Mind of Pepe ($MIND), and Best Wallet ($BEST) as the three most wanted cryptos on presale.

Is XRP headed to $10? Check Out Insider Insights That You Shouldn’t Miss

The current value of XRP is $2.30, according to CoinMarketCap. Its value dropped by 25.06% in the last seven days. After reaching $3.2986 on January 18th, this drop disappointed investors who hoped its value would keep soaring.

However, that is still not a cause for concern because things may start changing quickly now that Mark Uyeda is in charge. He said that „the Commission’s war on crypto must end, “ which clearly indicates that the new era has started. Investors could strongly benefit from these changes.

XRP is likely to be the cryptocurrency most positively influenced by this change in the SEC’s direction. Besides, Ripple partnered with Chainlink to expand DeFi, which may drive its value further.

Meanwhile, on February 4th, the XRP Ledger experienced technical issues. These issues stopped block production nearly an hour before the problem was resolved. The issues also caused an 11% price drop within 24 hours.

With all this in mind, it is hard to say whether XRP is headed to $10 or not. While that may be the case in the long run, it is hard to expect it in the near future. According to Binance, the price prediction for XRP by 2030 is $3.00863, which is far more modest.

Only time will tell how the value of XRP will develop in the following period. With the positive changes that we mentioned before, things could speed up quickly. In the meantime, portfolio diversification is the key to reaping gains.

Solaxy ($SOLX) - Popular Meme Coin Hitting Milestones One After Another

Solaxy ($SOLX) is an innovative Layer 2 solution on the Solana blockchain, built to solve the issues that users have been facing when using Solana. Now that the number of Trump-themed meme coins has increased, Solaxy faces bottlenecks that reduce its efficiency.

On the other hand, Solaxy delivers unmatched speed while decreasing downtime to zero, enabling meme coin investors to have a rewarding user experience. Besides, it opens the door to multichain DeFi by fusing Solana’s affordable fees and speed with the liquidity that Ethereum provides.

The $SOLX token lies at the heart of this project, and its value is very affordable during the ongoing presale phase. The token can also be staked, bringing 219% rewards, which is perfect for investors who would rather enjoy passive earnings from trading them.

Investors eager to participate in the $SOLX presale should know that it raised $18,5 million and is progressing quickly.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9r2Kgp1JT4

Mind of Pepe ($MIND) - Meme Coin Blending Benefits of Al With Blockchain

While XRP may be headed to $10, investors are all over the Mind of Pepe ($MIND) because it is the innovation the investors need now. The crypto market is developing quickly, making it difficult for investors to stay on top of all the news.

Mind of Pepe makes this easier because it introduces the Al agent that is able to analyze the market easily. Besides, it can deliver the analysis quickly, which investors can use to improve their investing strategy.

The Al agent is self-evolving and can even launch its own meme coins. The $MIND holders will have early access to all the new meme coins, putting them in a privileged position over the other investors. In addition, there is also 429% APY for early investors.

The interested crypto enthusiasts should know that the $MIND presale has raised $5,3 million so far.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itP5VBzeIqo

Best Wallet ($BEST) - Rewarding Ecosystem Protecting Investors On Their Investment Journey

Crypto wallets are an essential part of the investment process, and it is important that they are trusted. Best Wallet ($BEST) is a secure wallet with multi chain capabilities. It uses advanced wallet technology to provide the security that investors need.

The wallet is accessible within a smartphone app, making the entire process easier. In addition, being the $BEST holder means getting alerts whenever new presales appear, giving investors the opportunity to join early. The tokens can also be claimed and sold within the app.

Using the Best Wallet will bring airdrop points, but that is only the beginning. Best Wallet is just a part of the ecosystem that also incorporates Best DEX and Card, giving investors the versatility they need.

The presale is progressing quickly—$9,2 million has been raised, showing the community's growing support.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0PcHU3MHgY&t=73s

Conclusion

XRP is not likely to go beyond its all-time high value anytime soon, as it seems. At least, not until the SEC lawsuit reaches the verdict. With the changes in the SEC management and the crypto market in general, things are moving in the right direction.

On the other hand, Solaxy, Mind of Pepe, and Best Wallet already show genuine potential to benefit investors and bring long-term gains. This is why the community supporting them is growing consistently.

