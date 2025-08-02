Ripple Price Prediction: $2.50 or $25 - Where Next for XRP and Rival Payment Tokens XLM, RTX

Ripple price prediction has reappeared in the limelight following a week of high-intensity changes in the American crypto market. As the SEC vs. Ripple case nears its end and the crypto market is once again displaying bullishness, the XRP price action is indicating a small rise to $3.50 or a massive surge to $25.

Simultaneously, other cryptos that are targeted at payment transactions, such as XLM and RTX, are becoming popular and this indicates that the market is becoming receptive to new payment solutions. Investors are seeking the next big altcoin in 2025 and the payment-layer token buzz is on the rise.

Ripple Price Prediction: What is in Store For XRP Price?

XRP price has been moving with purpose. On July 23, Ripple scored a small legal win in its ongoing battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The court denied the SEC's motion to appeal a previous ruling that XRP sales on exchanges were not securities. That minor victory pushed the XRP price above $3.1 again.

Crypto expert Jonathan Carter, on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that Ripple is trading above the parallel channel pattern on the daily timeframe. His Ripple price prediction is that a successful bounce from the broken resistance zone could push the XRP price toward targets at $3.40, $3.65, $4.00 and $4.60.

XLM: Stellar’s Push For Mass Adoption Gains Ground

XLM is another low gas fee crypto trying to fix the broken global payment system. The Stellar Foundation recently announced a $100 million fund aimed at expanding blockchain inclusion in Africa and South America. This comes after Stellar launched its smart contract support earlier this year.

Jonathan Carter said that the XLM price is consolidating near the upper boundary of a bullish flag while testing the MA 100 resistance level. He revealed that a breakout above the pattern could propel the price toward targets at $0.475, $0.520, $0.560 and $0.600.

Why Remittix May Be the Best Crypto to Buy In 2025

While Ripple price prediction and XLM price dominate headlines, Remittix is quietly building something bigger. The recent Remittix wallet reveal shocked the community. Its design solves real-world payment friction without relying on outdated infrastructure or hype.

This isn’t a clone of existing DeFi projects. RTX is addressing a $19 trillion problem in cross-border transfers. It is a low gas fee crypto project focused on real transaction volume and not speculation. The RTX token powers an actual economy and has the backing of a highly engaged community.

Here’s What Stands Out About Remittix

Built for borderless payments with global reach

Send crypto to real bank accounts – in seconds

Wallet Coming Q3: Mobile-first experience with real-time FX conversion

Security First: Audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms

50% Bonus Live: Time-limited opportunity before $18 million soft cap is hit

Unlike XRP and XLM, Remittix has no legal baggage and is a fresh entry point for investors searching for the next big crypto launch or early-stage crypto investment. Its model also fits perfectly into the growing crypto with passive income potential trend.

Real Change Doesn’t Wait: Why RTX Is the Token to Watch

For traders tired of promises and no delivery, Remittix brings real-world use, strong fundamentals, and unmatched payment technology. It’s more than hype, it is a high-growth crypto ready to power the next phase of global payments. And with a $250,000 giveaway now live, there’s never been a better time to buy an RTX token.

Remittix is not only solving problems, it’s making crypto easier to use. For investors chasing the best DeFi projects 2025, this is the moment to act.

