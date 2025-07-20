Ripple price prediction: Super trend indicator flashes buy, here are the next XRP price targets

XRP has flipped the SuperTrend indicator to a buy signal on the 12‑hour chart, hinting at fresh upside after a period of consolidation. Trading around $3.38, XRP is riding renewed momentum as buyers test key resistance levels.

SuperTrend Buy Signal Lights the Way

The 4‑hour SuperTrend indicator shows a bullish flip, with the support trail now at $2.56. This mirrors the last bullish signal, which preceded a 470% rally earlier this year. With XRP holding above its 20 EMA and buyers stepping in around $2.80, the stage is set for a run toward the next targets.

Confirmation of the SuperTrend signal on the daily chart could propel XRP back above $3.40, reviving confidence in a sustained uptrend. As the token trades above $3.00, maintaining stops near $2.75 and targeting incremental take‑profits at $5, $7.50 and $10 aligns risk with reward across these scenarios.

Resistance Breakouts Point to Key Levels

XRP’s tight trading band between $2.93 and $3.35 is the current hurdle. A decisive close above $3.00 would mark the first of several breakouts, eyeing $3.40 and $3.60 as intermediate targets. Beyond that, technical models project a move to $4.50 if volume remains strong.

Traders monitoring XRP should watch on‑chain indicators like 30‑day active addresses, which rose 8% last week to gauge genuine buying interest.

Institutional Flows Raise Momentum

Leveraged ETF inflows are also playing a role. The ProShares Ultra XRP ETF logged $160 million in net inflows over the past five trading days, fueling a 25% spike in futures open interest. That buying pressure pushed XRP trading volume above $23 billion, outpacing most large‑cap altcoins.

With spot ETF proposals awaiting approval, institutional demand could extend beyond leveraged products, offering sustained support for XRP price targets of $5 and beyond.

PayFi’s Rising Complement

As XRP primes for a breakout, its SuperTrend buy signal and growing institutional flows point to a clear path through $3.40, $3.60 and toward $4.50 or higher. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is advancing real‑world payment rails with a Q3 wallet beta, audited contracts and a $250 000 giveaway that highlight its role in modern PayFi solutions.

Watching both XRP’s technical triggers and RTX’s adoption milestones can help investors capture gains across regulated trading and emerging payment infrastructure.

