Rising star Mirra Andreeva advances to Wimbledon last 16

Mirra Andreeva’s remarkable run continues as the 18-year-old stormed past Hailey Baptiste with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory, booking her spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

With the win, Andreeva matches her best performance at the tournament and becomes the youngest player since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006 to reach the fourth round at the first three Grand Slams of the season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Russian has now won 35 WTA Tour main draw matches in 2025, the third most behind the world No 1, Aryna Sabalenka, (44) and Iga Swiatek (37).

As for Baptiste, who fell in qualifying at Nottingham and Eastbourne, her lack of experience on grass was evident, while the American’s strong forehand and serve were accurate but unable to overpower Andreeva. Franklin Tiafoe, Baptiste’s coach, was joined in the box by his twin, Frances. The brothers are childhood friends of the world No 55, with Baptiste crediting them for helping her rise up the ranks in the past year.

It was a nervy start for Baptiste who served a double fault that handed Andreeva a break in the opening game. The Russian then followed it up with a comfortable hold, getting close to the net to lead 40-15 before a clinical drop shot.

The American’s second service game was a lot more composed, with a 121mph serve that Andreeva failed to return before the 18-year-old hit a cross-court return long to hold. Baptiste continued the pressure on Andreeva’s serve, forcing the game to deuce with close net action, but the Russian, who has said that playing doubles has improved her play across the court, was able to match her opponent when challenged up close. Another break and hold from the Andreeva, with her favoured backhand helping her hit 10 winners in the set to make it 5-1.

Serving to stay in the set, Baptiste tried to attack from the off, getting close to the net in an attempt to narrow the gaps and possibly knowing she lacked the experience to go toe-to-toe at the baseline. However, Andreeva hit two more winners, including a pacy backhand, to break for the set.

Baptiste’s play in the second set was to target Andreeva’s weaker forehand, but despite some wobbly points, the No 7 seed held serve. A first ace was then welcomed on the Baptiste serve and, despite a disguised drop shot being read by Andreeva, a long forehand out made it 1-1. A hold and a break from Andreeva followed, with Baptiste still unable to control her wild long forehands.

But she remained patient, and as a couple errors from Andreeva crept in, Baptiste capitalised to break, with huge cheers from the crowd on No 1 Court. Andreeva broke back immediately to love and then held after Baptiste failed to take five break points. A final hold secured the win and booked a meeting with either the defending champion, Barbora Krejcikova, or the world No 10, Emma Navarro.

