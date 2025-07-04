News.az
News
Wimbledon
Tag:
Wimbledon
Swiatek inflicts 6-0 6-0 defeat on Anisimova to win Wimbledon
12 Jul 2025-23:32
Sinner dominates Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final
11 Jul 2025-22:29
Alcaraz outlasts Fritz to reach Wimbledon final again
11 Jul 2025-21:40
Wimbledon men’s semifinals: Sinner, Alcaraz aim for final Berth as Djokovic, Fritz stand in the way
11 Jul 2025-17:20
Swiatek cruises into first Wimbledon final with dominant win over Bencic
10 Jul 2025-21:39
Anisimova stuns Sabalenka to reach Wimbledon final
10 Jul 2025-21:11
Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic reaches record 14th semifinal, sets up blockbuster clash with World no. 1 sinner
10 Jul 2025-13:08
Alcaraz set for Norrie battle at Wimbledon, Sabalenka targets semi-final spot
08 Jul 2025-17:18
Rising star Mirra Andreeva advances to Wimbledon last 16
05 Jul 2025-18:54
Wimbledon ends 148-year all-white rule to honor Diogo Jota after tragic death
04 Jul 2025-15:21
